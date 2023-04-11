Kelowna Community Fridge celebrates 2 years with BBQ and live music event

The Kelowna Community Fridge is celebrating its second year of serving the community on April 24.

“It has been a year of change and growth,” said the community fridge team on their GoFundMe page.

The mutual aid project was started in 2021, sparked by an increased demand for access to nutrition caused by the pandemic.

The food security initiative endured many changes over the past year including moving locations, a new fridge and renovations to the pantry space.

The fridge, now located at 515 Lawrence Avenue, beside Burke Hair Lounge, is emptied and filled multiple times each day.

The ‘give what you can and take what you need’ anonymous food service provides nutrition to people in Kelowna, for free.

The service is used by people who don’t want to or cannot access a food bank.

The fridge offers judgment and barrier free access to food, without the need to fill out paperwork or wait in line. People can access the fridge and pantry all hours of the day or night to take what they needed for themselves and their loved ones.

In the weeks leading up to the initiative’s birthday, the community fridge team launched a GoFundMe with a fundraising goal of $2,000.

On Saturday April 22, the community fridge team is hosting a BBQ food-drive with live music and raffle prizes.

“We are so incredibly thankful to our community for an amazing two years of support and growth and can not wait to celebrate with all of you.”

Donations of fresh and non perishable food are always welcome at the fridge, but any pre-prepared items must be packaged in a certified food-safe facility. More information is available on the Kelowna Community Fridge Instagram and Facebook.

