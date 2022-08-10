Kelowna commercial businesses urged to be wildfire smart

The KFD has responded to several grass and brush fires over the last few weeks

The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) has produced a new video aimed at commercial businesses regarding minimizing damage in the event of a wildfire.

“If a commercial building adjacent to a dry hillside were to catch on fire, it could have dire implications to the dry slopes above the building,” said Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer. “By educating the businesses and building owners on how to mitigate the hazards around the commercial building, we hope to minimize damage both to the building and to the surrounding forest/grassland.”

The video mentions combustible vegetation within 1.5 metres of a building and recommends removing cedar hedges and juniper bushes.

The KFD has responded to several grass and brush fires over the last few weeks.

“With temperatures expected to remain in the high 20s to low 30s high over the next several weeks, we need to take steps to ensure we minimize the likelihood of an urban interface fire,” said Johnson.

The fire danger rating in the Central Okanagan is currently listed between high and extreme. The fire department asks residents to notify them whenever they notice smoke and remain vigilant when it comes to fire safety.

