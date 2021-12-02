Kelowna cleantech company receives $3.8 million to fund sustainable pulp plant

Pulp will be used to make recyclable consumer products like writing paper, packaging, tissues

Red Leaf Pulp was awarded $3.8 million to fund the construction of a non-wood pulp plant.

Sustainable Development Technology Canada is backing the project by Red Leaf Pulp, a Kelowna-based company that turns wheat straw into high-quality cellulose pulp.

The straw-based pulp will be used to make recyclable consumer products like writing paper, packaging, tissues. The cleantech company will provide a use for wheat straw, a previously unused byproduct of wheat production.

“Now is the time for ambitious climate action. Cleantech innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization are key to the vital shift to a healthier environment and a net-zero carbon economy. Today’s announcement will boost our leadership in climate and waste reduction technologies and help foster a truly Canadian success story,” said Innovation Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Red Leaf’s straw pulp produces significantly less CO2 emissions than conventional wood-based and recycled pulps. The production of a sustainable wood-pulp alternative is important for the conservation of Canada’s forests, which are a vital stabilizing force for the global climate.

The straw-pulp milling process will reduce consumer reliance on timber and has lower energy and water use compared to the production of wood-based paper pulp.

Red Leaf Pulp is scheduled to begin construction of its first facility in central Saskatchewan in 2022, with commercial production beginning in 2023.

READ MORE: Sustainable agriculture promoted

READ MORE: Kelowna bottle depot helps make sustainable footwear with recycled wine corks

READ MORE: Summerhill Winery proposes college for sustainable food production

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AgricultureGreen LivingRecycling