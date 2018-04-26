The Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Curling Team won the Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year. - Credit: Contributed

Kelowna Civic and Community Awards announced

The winners were announced tonight at the Kelowna Community Theatre

The winners of the 43rd annual Civic and Community Awards were announced Thursday night at the awards gala held at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The winners are:

Anita Tozer Memorial Award

Jimmy LeGuilloux

Bob Giordano Memorial Award

Linda McIntosh

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Curling Team

Female Athlete of the Year Award

Taryn O’Neill

Male Athlete of the Year Award

Grant Shephard

Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

Taryn O’Neill

Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

Clarke Larsen

Young Female Volunteer of the Year Award

Ashley Robinson

Young Male Volunteer of the Year Award

Finnegan Pihl

Teen Honour in the Arts Award

Madelyn Miyashita

Honour in the Arts Award

Simone Orlando

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Man of the Year

Peter Boyd

Sarah Donalda Treadgold Memorial Award – Woman of the Year

Catherine Williams

Corporate Community of the Year Award Small Business

Scotia McLeod/Scotia Wealth Management

Medium/Large Business

Crowe MacKay LLP

Champion for the Environment Award

Individual Angela Nagy

Business

One Big Table

The Young Female and Male Volunteer of the Year Award finalists and recipients will each be receiving funding towards their post-secondary education. The Dillon Thomas Budd Scholarship awards $1,000 to each award recipient and $500 to each of the two finalists. The scholarship was created as well as sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, according to a city news release.

Nominations for 2018 Civic & Community Awards will be accepted starting in fall 2018.

For more on the Civic & Community Awards and the recipients, visit kelowna.ca.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: 3 year-old golden lab from Calgary missing found 13 hours after accident east of Revelstoke

Just Posted

Kelowna students awarded for their heritage research

The Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair was held April 24

Kelowna Civic and Community Awards announced

The winners were announced tonight at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Lake Country man facing assault charges

A woman was seriously injured after an alleged aggravated assault on April 22

Kelowna dragon welcomed to the den

Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on Dragons’ Den

State of emergency issued for Mill Creek

Risk of flooding increases as runoffs from higher elevations reach the valley bottom in Kelowna

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Britain gives long-lost Franklin expedition ships to Canada, Inuit

Deeds to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror signed over to Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust

Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in

Three days after rampage, people still gathering at memorial to lay flowers and honour victims

Liberals urged to tax e-commerce services like Netflix

Trudeau has been adamant that his government wouldn’t increase taxes on online subscriptions

Why some B.C. daycares didn’t opt in to subsidy program

Deadline passes for program aimed at laying foundation for universal child care

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Haley Blais tackles social norms through music tour

Haley Blais encourages people not to be discouraged by social norms and to be who they are

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

Most Read