Kelowna city staff recommends against building Sikh temple on agricultural land

Sikh Society wants to rezone property at 2809 Benvoulin Road

City staff recommends against rezoning property on agricultural land to make way for a new temple for Kelowna’s Sikh community.

Gurdwara Guru Amardas Darbar Sikh Society wants to rezone property at 2809 Benvoulin Road at Munson Road.

“The Sikh community in Kelowna has gradually outgrown their place of assembly and worship at 220 Davie Road in Rutland and wish to construct a new Gurdwara for their growing community,” reads a report to council. “A search for a suitable location has taken place over the past few years and finding a new location for a larger congregation has proved challenging.”

The report states that Official Community Plan (OCP) policies specifically discourage public or private institutional use including places of religious assembly on agricultural lands.

Although not within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), the property is designated and zoned for agriculture and directly borders ALR land.

The society’s plan is for a 25,133 square foot, two-and-a-half storey building with parking and landscaping, and primary access from Boyd Road.

Council will consider the request at its Apr. 24 regular meeting.

