Kelowna city crews to start annual dredging at Cook Road boat launch

Annual dredging at the Cook Road boat launch begins Monday, March 28.
The work is needed to remove the buildup of sand that drifts into the launch from the mouth of Mission Creek. The accumulation of sand can make it difficult for people to safely launch their boats.
“The sand dredged will be re-located to nourish Rotary Beach,” said Scott Bushell, project manager. “A section of the parking lot at Rotary Beach will be temporarily closed as a result.”
The Cook Road boat launch will be closed and fencing will be in place until work is complete. It is expected to reopen in early April. The city’s other boat launches, at Cedar Creek Park, Water Street, and Sutherland Bay Park, remain open.
