Kelowna incumbent city Coun. Tracy Gray declares she’s “ready” on her updated VoteTracyGray.com webpage, a page she says has been up since before the 2014 civic election. She remains noncommittal about a run for the federal Conservative Party nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country. —Image: VoteTracyGray.com

Kelowna city councillor ‘ready’ to run, but not ready to say for what office

Tracy Gray has a city-focused webpage up seeking support but hasn’t ruled out Tory nomination bid

On her website, incumbent Kelowna city Coun. Tracy Gray is ready—but she’s not ready to say if she will seek re-election to council seek the federal Conservative Party nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country.

Gray, who is finishing her first term on council, also sits on the Central Okanagan Regional District board and currently chairs the Okanagan Basin Water Board. On Monday she said no one should read into the fact when you Google her name, the first page that pops up is a Kelowna-focused one titled VoteTracyGray.com.

The page lists her political experience on council over the last four years and opens with: “As a mother, wife and entrepreneur, I feel grateful to be living and working in Kelowna and to have been elected to Kelowna city council in 2014. I believe we need to look ahead to get Kelowna ready for the next 20 years. In my commitment to civic leadership, I plan to bring positive vision, welcome opportunities, not be afraid to ask tough questions and make tough decisions, and be proactive.”

When asked about the page Monday, Gray said it has been up since before she was elected to council in 2014. It has, however, been updated as recently as earlier this year.

“I’ve had that page up for the last 4 1/2 years,” she said, describing it as simply a “reference point” about her for the public.

Gray is believed to be considering a run for the federal Conservative nomination in the Central Okanagan riding, a race that would pit her against Kelowna developer Renee Wasylyk, who announced last week she is now seeking the nomination.

No date has been set for a riding nomination meeting and the next federal election is not expected before the fall of 2019. But the next civic election is scheduled for Oct. 20.

On Monday Gray did not rule out a bid for federal office when asked directly about her intentions saying simply, she was not saying anything yet.

“When I have something to say, I‘ll let you know,” she said.

Gray said she left the webpage up following the 2014 civic election because some people in the community do not have access to other websites where she is active, such as Facebook and Twitter, and sites that list her personal, business and political accomplishments such as LinkedIn.

“(Its presence on the web) doesn’t mean anything,” said Gray. “It’s just a reference point.”

Just Posted

