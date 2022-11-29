Kelowna councillor Charlie Hodge. (City of Kelowna/screenshot)

Kelowna city councillor apologizes for ‘inappropriate comment’

Charlie Hodge made the comment during a public hearing Nov. 15.

Coun. Charlie Hodge has apologized for a comment he made during a Nov. 15 open council meeting and public hearing.

During discussion about a 19-storey apartment tower planned for Bertram Street, it was brought up that the building would have bike storage on an upper floor, off of the main level, in an effort to deter theft.

“If I wasn’t a wise, veteran councillor I’d suggest that the solution to the bike theft in our apartments is a machine gun nest,” Hodge said at the meeting. “I won’t go there because I’m a wise, veteran councillor.”

Laughter was heard immediately after Hodge’s comment, but it was unclear who it came from.

Hodge apologized for the comments during another open council meeting and public hearing on Nov. 30.

“During the last public hearing I made an inappropriate comment regarding bicycle theft that I regret and that I apologize for,” he said. “This was an off-the-cuff comment that I realize now was a mistake and I take full responsibility. Again I apologize to the public and to my council colleagues. I apologize. I’m sorry.”

Mayor Tom Dyas thanked Hodge and then adjourned the meeting.

