Photo: contributed

Kelowna cider company launches 4th craft cider product

Broken Ladder Rosé will be BC Tree Fruits Cider Company’s latest addition

Spring time rosé will now be available in cider form thanks to BC Tree Fruits Cider Co.

Broken Ladder Rosé will joining the other cider products from BC Tree Fruits in the Broken Ladder selection of craft cider products including Apple, Apples & Hops, and Pears and Peaches.

“This fourth Broken Ladder premium craft cider is made with the same values as the previous three,” said cidermaker Nadine Harrison. “True to the core with our handpicked fruits being crushed in our mill, the juice then fermented and packaged all on site in our cidery with no added water or processed sugar, and is gluten free.”

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves of new temporary farm worker housing at cherry farm

READ MORE: Kelowna French pastry shop makes a mean macaron

Broken Ladders was launched in 2014 by BC Tree Fruits Cider Co. as an added opportunity to the over 400 grower families of BC Tree Fruits Cooperative.

Through our cidery and tasting room here in Kelowna, we have experimented with a couple different blends of rosé to huge fanfare and are excited to share this exceptional product,” said general manager Michael Daley.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Kelowna police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected

Broken Ladder Rosé will be sold through B.C. government liquor stores and select private liquor stores and grocers across B.C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Just Posted

Kelowna cider company launches 4th craft cider product

Broken Ladder Rosé will be BC Tree Fruits Cider Company’s latest addition

Lost dog spotted in Oyama area

The dog has been spotted multiple times around Trewhitt Road

West Kelowna approves 5 canabis store applications

Ten overall applications were reviewed and sorted by city council

Attic fire reported close to Kelowna Airport

A fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon

UPDATE: Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

24-hour emergency service in place at Oliver hospital

Department at South Okanagan General Hospital will provide service throughout nighttime hours

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Most Read