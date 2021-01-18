Kelowna church fined a second time for violating public health order

Harvest Ministries in Kelowna has previously said they will fight the tickets in court

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

A Kelowna church has been fined a second time for holding a service, going against the current B.C. public health order against gatherings due to COVID-19.

On Sunday, Jan. 17, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of people gathering at Harvest Ministries for a morning service.

Police said they investigated the complaint and a representative of the congregation was issued a violation ticket for $2,300 “for failure to comply with an order of a health officer.”

This is the second time Harvest Ministries has been fined.

“I want to reiterate that now is not the time to gather for any reason and put yourself or the community at risk,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said.

“We have reported this continued violation to the provincial health authorities and we continue to work with the BC Prosecution Service as we actively investigate and take action on reports of non-compliance with the provincial health orders.

“We are asking our community to take the necessary steps to protect one another and care for all by not gathering in groups at this time.”

