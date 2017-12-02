Kelowna Christmas display helps out The Salvation Army

A Christmas display in Rutland is collecting donations over the holiday season

Rutland resident Ken Berry stands with his Christmas display at 875 Theodora Rd. Visitors can donate to The Salvation Army over the holiday season. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Ken Berry has taken his passion for Christmas decorating with him when he moved from Williams Lake a few years ago.

The Rutland resident has a display of penguins and Santa he will continue to build throughout December, all for a good cause.

Donations will be accepted to The Salvation Army at 875 Theodora Road, from 4:30 until 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 3.

“We did it in Williams Lake for many, many years and I just started it up again. I really enjoy it,” said Berry.

He hopes to break $1,000 this year. Last year, the decortations raised more than $700.

“It was a tradition in Williams Lake, and we had carollers, who would come and dump money, we had people proposing on the sidewalk, we had so many neat things. It’s a bigger town now and I love doing it.”

The penguin theme came from the NHL hockey team.

“In Williams Lake you could freeze an ice rink and it was made out of plywood… as it was, kids and parents would give me stuffed penguins to put in the display, so that built and built,” said Berry.

He carried the theme to Kelowna, and searches in local second-hand stores for more displays.

“I just really enjoy doing it, it puts me out here for four to seven hours a day.”

