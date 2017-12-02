Rutland resident Ken Berry stands with his Christmas display at 875 Theodora Rd. Visitors can donate to The Salvation Army over the holiday season. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna Christmas display helps out The Salvation Army

A Christmas display in Rutland is collecting donations over the holiday season

Ken Berry has taken his passion for Christmas decorating with him when he moved from Williams Lake a few years ago.

The Rutland resident has a display of penguins and Santa he will continue to build throughout December, all for a good cause.

Donations will be accepted to The Salvation Army at 875 Theodora Road, from 4:30 until 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 3.

“We did it in Williams Lake for many, many years and I just started it up again. I really enjoy it,” said Berry.

He hopes to break $1,000 this year. Last year, the decortations raised more than $700.

“It was a tradition in Williams Lake, and we had carollers, who would come and dump money, we had people proposing on the sidewalk, we had so many neat things. It’s a bigger town now and I love doing it.”

The penguin theme came from the NHL hockey team.

“In Williams Lake you could freeze an ice rink and it was made out of plywood… as it was, kids and parents would give me stuffed penguins to put in the display, so that built and built,” said Berry.

He carried the theme to Kelowna, and searches in local second-hand stores for more displays.

“I just really enjoy doing it, it puts me out here for four to seven hours a day.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cancer patient donates $2M for third PET/CT scanner in B.C

Just Posted

Light ups happening around the Central Okanagan

The Peachland light up was a success

RCMP issue scam warning

North Okanagan residents urged to be cautious of callers claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency

Liberal leadership hopeful Todd Stone releases his “bold vision”

Former transportation minister outlines what he would do as premier

Tis the season for counter attack road checks

Kelowna RCMP will be out in force in December enforcing impaired driving rules

De Jong floats idea of more money for kids’ educations

Former finance minister and Liberal leadership candidate says he’d add $500 a year to RESPs

Okanagan resident rallies for life

Vernon’s Melissa Verleg fighting for access to medication in her battle with cystic fibrosis

Cancer patient donates $2M for third PET/CT scanner in B.C

A Nanaimo businessman’s giant donation helps facilitate new PET/CT scanner for Vancouver Island

Canucks’ Boeser named NHL rookie of the month

Vancouver winger Brock Boeser scored 11 goals in 15 games

B.C. teams battle to decide kings and queens of high school volleyball court

Gold medal matches in three divisions taking place Saturday at Langley Events Centre

Penticton-area winery sued by former head winemaker

Blasted Church’s former head winemaker Elaine Vickers is seeking $24,000 from the winery

Ex-Penticton pot shop sued by landlord

The shop’s owner is also being taken to court by the City of West Kelowna

TCH traffic delayed in Kamloops

Crash on bridge between vehicle and car carrier leaves vehicle launched onto meridian.

Man accused of sex with young boy awaiting verdict in Penticton

Lawyers delivered their closing remarks Friday, with a verdict expected Monday morning

Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

Court grants application to have first-degree murder and conspiracy charges essentially dropped

Most Read