Kelowna childcare facility given two-year extension

Starbright Child Development Centre has been given a two-year extension with an option for a third. (Starbright)

Parents with young children in Kelowna can rejoice Saturday morning.

Children’s development centre Starbright has been given a two-year extension of their service agreement with Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD). The purpose of the extension is to provide families with multiple services for children six and under. The extension has a third-year option as well.

Starbright has been providing care to Central Okanagan families for more than 50 years. The facility was set to lose all it funding starting in June as the provincial NDP government was set to pull funding and start giving it to Family Connection Centres (FCC).

Services included at Starbright are speech and language pathology, occupational and physical therapy, infant development, supported child development, and clinical counselling for children with complex development needs.

Families that use Starbright started a campaign to keep the facility alive, which garnared a passionate response.

“Concerns over the FCC pilot and how it might impact Starbright operations have been challenging to Starbright, our staff, our parents, and their children,” said Starbright President Carol Meise. “We are very pleased we have earned this opportunity to continue providing the excellent care and professional service to families in need in the Central Okanagan. The parents who rallied for our cause were absolutely instrumental in opening minds and pushing the Ministry of Children and Family Development to work with us to find the best solution for their children.”

Starbright will continue to run along with FCC, which supports children ages six to 19.

“The Starbright parents have been absolute and committed advocates for their children,” said Meise. “Their success in keeping our child development centre open and operating at this time is a testament to the power of a group working together and developing solutions to help make their children’s lives better.”

Despite the good news, a rally is still being held at Starbright at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

