Kelowna Chiefs help seniors with yard cleanup

The Kelowna Chiefs Jr. B Hockey team has dropped their sticks in exchange for rakes in an effort to help out the elderly in the Rutland community.

Last year, the Chiefs took to the streets of Rutland to help seniors with snow removal. This year, the boys are helping out in the fall, happily raking leaves and making a difference in their community.

“All the boys have elderly people in our lives, we have grandparents, so we all get how dangerous it is sometimes for them to have to leave the house, walk down the steps, grab a rake and then have to clean the yard,” said Marshall Ports, Kelowna Chiefs captain.

The response has been great already, with many residents taking to Facebook to thank the boys for their generous work.

“How are these guys this great,” said Candace Chisholm, who had the team help out in her yard on Monday.

“Starts with leadership and spreads like wildfire. I love this team and pretty grateful they’re in my backyard.”

Aside from helping out in the community, Ports said the initiative has served as a great bonding experience for the team, allowing the boys to spend more time within their bubble while getting to know some of the new players on a personal level.

“You spend almost an hour doing something like that together, you’re going to have to communicate at some point,” said Ports, with a chuckle.

“Not only are you creating conversation with your teammates, but you’re also doing something positive together. I think that getting that feeling of contribution while you’re with someone that you’re going to be spending five or six days a week with is huge.”

The Kelowna Chiefs are accepting all invitations for yard cleanup while maintaining proper COVID-19 protocols. To have the Chiefs visit your house, email Chiefs’ director of business operations Alex Draper at Alex@KelownaChiefs.com.

The Chiefs take on the Summerland Steam in game one of the regular season on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. The game will be available for viewing via livestream, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

