Kelowna Chiefs Jr. B Hockey Club. (Contributed)

Kelowna Chiefs help seniors with yard cleanup

“I love this team and pretty grateful they’re in my backyard”

The Kelowna Chiefs Jr. B Hockey team has dropped their sticks in exchange for rakes in an effort to help out the elderly in the Rutland community.

Last year, the Chiefs took to the streets of Rutland to help seniors with snow removal. This year, the boys are helping out in the fall, happily raking leaves and making a difference in their community.

“All the boys have elderly people in our lives, we have grandparents, so we all get how dangerous it is sometimes for them to have to leave the house, walk down the steps, grab a rake and then have to clean the yard,” said Marshall Ports, Kelowna Chiefs captain.

The response has been great already, with many residents taking to Facebook to thank the boys for their generous work.

“How are these guys this great,” said Candace Chisholm, who had the team help out in her yard on Monday.

“Starts with leadership and spreads like wildfire. I love this team and pretty grateful they’re in my backyard.”

READ MORE: Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Aside from helping out in the community, Ports said the initiative has served as a great bonding experience for the team, allowing the boys to spend more time within their bubble while getting to know some of the new players on a personal level.

“You spend almost an hour doing something like that together, you’re going to have to communicate at some point,” said Ports, with a chuckle.

“Not only are you creating conversation with your teammates, but you’re also doing something positive together. I think that getting that feeling of contribution while you’re with someone that you’re going to be spending five or six days a week with is huge.”

The Kelowna Chiefs are accepting all invitations for yard cleanup while maintaining proper COVID-19 protocols. To have the Chiefs visit your house, email Chiefs’ director of business operations Alex Draper at Alex@KelownaChiefs.com.

The Chiefs take on the Summerland Steam in game one of the regular season on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. The game will be available for viewing via livestream, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna man runs for 22.5 hours in effort to support at-risk youth
Next story
Suspects ram Kelowna business in attempt to steal Bitcoin ATM

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Jack Finley selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Finely was selected 57th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning

Water advisory in effect while upgrades on tap in Lake Country

Temporary supply change from Okanagan to Beaver Lake

Kelowna Chiefs help seniors with yard cleanup

“I love this team and pretty grateful they’re in my backyard”

Vernon homicides believed to be targeted: RCMP

Two homicides in 12 days under investigation by major crime unit

Morning Start: Some cats are allergic to people

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

EDITORIAL: Applying for the job of governing

Elected officials will be charged with a difficult task

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘It’s devastating’: Owner of fire-ravaged Kelowna restaurant speaks on loss

Brothers Mike and Chris Koutsantonis ran Olympia Greek Taverna until the night of the fire

Suspects ram Kelowna business in attempt to steal Bitcoin ATM

The break-and-enter attempt took place at 3:02 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 2000-block of Gordon Drive.

Water advisory in effect while upgrades on tap in Lake Country

Temporary supply change from Okanagan to Beaver Lake

Most Read