Kelowna chefs compete for title of champion

The main event for Battle at the Brewery will feature Chris Braun and James Holmes

Two Kelowna chefs are set to go head to head in a battle for a good cause.

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. will be the arena where chef Chris Braun of Raudz Regional Table and chef James Holmes of Salt and Brick will compete for the title of champion.

The series will conclude as the chefs compete against each other for the third time to settle the score. Braun and Holmes are tied, having one-upped each other in separate rounds. Now they will settle the score and only one will be proclaimed winner at the Main Event April 8.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca for $65, proceeds will go to Mamas for Mamas a national charitable organization that supports mothers in crisis and provides ongoing low income support to low income mothers and their children.

