(Third Space Charity/Instagram)

(Third Space Charity/Instagram)

Kelowna charity offering accessible counselling to fend off winter blues

Third Space Charity is offering up to seven sessions with their masters level practicum interns

Third Space Charity is offering help with accessible and supportive care counselling for young adults suffering from seasonal affective disorder (SAD) as the gloomy weather continues into February.

Approximately two to three per cent of Canadians experience SAD, with a further 15 per cent experiencing a milder form of the disorder.

Some telltale signs include low energy, trouble concentrating, appetite changes and loss of interest in activities.

Third Space’s supportive care counselling for adults aged 18-29 is under a ‘pay what you can’ model, meaning if you do not have the funds to pay the charity, you don’t have to.

“We’re really excited to be working with our largest cohort of master’s level, practicum interns ever right now, and this group of incredible, counsellors-in-training needs clients,” said executive director Karen Mason.

As part of the program, Third Space is offering clients up to seven sessions of supportive care counselling, either online or in person.

“We’re committed to providing an inclusive and safe space for our clients to process thoughts and emotions,” added Mason.

To apply for the counselling, click here.

To learn more, you can visit thirdspacecanada.org

READ MORE: Restaurant pays out Kelowna woman $25K in workplace sexual harassment case

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet
Next story
New health deal a focus as Trudeau and cabinet begin three-day retreat in Hamilton

Just Posted

Lake Country RCMP are looking to identify this man, a suspect in multiple Lake Country crimes. (Crime Stoppers)
Lake Country RCMP searching for suspect in bike theft

Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify this woman wanted for alleged assault. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP looking for woman wanted for alleged assault at Steve-O show

(Third Space Charity/Instagram)
Kelowna charity offering accessible counselling to fend off winter blues

Okanagan College is trying to determine whether any personal information has been compromised. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College students to have free access to credit monitoring following cyberattack