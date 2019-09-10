Kelowna charity hosts fundraiser for projects in Kenya

Under the African Sky will feature live guests who are running the projects on a daily basis.

Under the African Sky will take place on Sept. 20 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. (Contributed)

Building Beyond Borders Kenya, a local charity devoted to changing the lives of those in need in Kenya, is set to host its third annual fundraising event to support its projects in Kitale.

The event, dubbed Under the African Sky, will be held at the Kelowna Innovation Center from on Sept. 20 from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

The event will feature some live guests, who are running the projects on the ground in Kitale on a daily basis.

“Building Beyond Borders Kenya is supporting orphaned children by providing food, education, and loving foster homes,” said the organization in a release.

“It is providing a free health clinic with both conventional and natural therapies, as well as medical outreaches to remote villages. It also supports water projects to fix wells around Kitale to provide clean drinking water to communities and livestock.”

The limited-ticket event will include drink tickets, tapas, live entertainment, live music, guest speakers, silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

