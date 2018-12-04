The Tree of Memories at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. —Image: contributed

Kelowna cemetery to set up its Tree of Memories again this Christmas season

Tree allows those who have lost love ones to hang ornaments in their memories

Kelowna’s Memorial Park Cemetery is once again offering the public an opportunity this holiday season to honour and remember loved ones who have died with its Tree of Memories.

Visitors to the cemetery can now place an ornament on the large Christmas tree located under the dome at the Promontory Green Interment Garden, says the City of Kelowna.

“Ornaments can also be hung on the spruce trees that frame the Legacy Gardens and the Bennett Memorial.

“While the holidays bring people together, it’s also a time of reflection to think of those who have passed,” says David Gatzke, cemetery manager.

“We recognize that friends and family don’t always live near those they wish to remember, or where they’re interred, so the trees serve as a unique way to pay tribute to a lost loved one during the holidays.”

The Tree of Memories has been offered annually at the since 1998. The opportunity to hang ornaments will be offered until Thursday, Jan. 3, and anyone wanting to do so can hang an ornament between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is located at 1991 Bernard Avenue, at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Spall Road.

Those who wand to keep their ornaments should retrieve them after Jan. 4 by contacting the cemetery office at 250-862-5518.

