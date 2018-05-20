Kelowna cedar hedge catches fire

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene of a hedge fire Saturday

Smoke was visible in many parts of Kelowna Saturday afternoon as a hedge caught fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting a hedge on fire in the 2200 of Richter Street.

“Multiple 911 calls followed as the large plume of smoke was visible from many parts of the city,” said platoon captain John Kelly in a release.

The first arriving officer reported that approximately 20 feet of cedar hedge had been consumed by fire. The fire had been mostly extinguished by the residence using two garden hoses and fire extinguishers.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and checked for extension and overhauled the area. The damage was contained to the hedge.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental in nature.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with one Engine and a Bush unit.

“We would like to remind residence that open burning within Kelowna is prohibited,” Kelly said.

