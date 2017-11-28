Kelowna career criminal pleads guilty to charges

A prolific Kelowna criminal pleaded guilty last week to a series of charges related to his latest brush with the law.

Daniel Mader, 34, is a convicted killer and was arrested in January after being caught with a gun during a police raid at a Hein Road home.

He was charged with 11 firearm charges as well as failure to comply with a probation order. He will be sentenced on these matters Jan. 2, 2018.

Mader, whose criminal record stretches back to 2005, had only been out of prison for less than a year when he was arrested on the latest round of charges.

Even being behind bars he found himself in trouble.

The Kamloops This Week reported in 2016 year that while in custody at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre Mader and another inmate had been in a fight that made its way to the courts.

He had just finished cutting the hair of another prisoner when he was attacked from behind by the inmate who was ultimately sentenced to 18 months for the attack.

Mader’s last high profile incident he was mixed up with happened in December of 2013, when he saw police surveilling a Hein Road home. That prompted him to take flight, ramming into a police vehicle and then driving erratically enough through Rutland that area residents claimed they felt at risk.

Mader was arrested two days later while standing in a business parking lot on Dilworth, wearing a blonde wig and a hoodie.

He was later charged with flight from police and dangerous driving. For that he was sentenced to 18 months, although Crown had requested a four to five year sentence.

Mader appeared in court documents again last year for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna on July 31, 2015. For that incident he racked up charges of assault, unlawful confinement, break and enter, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, theft and extortion.

For all that, however, Mader is most well known for his role in the 2005 killing of his friend, Jody Elliot.

He was just one of four men who had been charged with murder, but the court accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

He admitted to striking Elliott in the head multiple times with a hammer.

