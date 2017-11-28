Kelowna career criminal pleads guilty to charges

Daniel Mader pleaded guilty to more gun charges

A prolific Kelowna criminal pleaded guilty last week to a series of charges related to his latest brush with the law.

Daniel Mader, 34, is a convicted killer and was arrested in January after being caught with a gun during a police raid at a Hein Road home.

He was charged with 11 firearm charges as well as failure to comply with a probation order. He will be sentenced on these matters Jan. 2, 2018.

Mader, whose criminal record stretches back to 2005, had only been out of prison for less than a year when he was arrested on the latest round of charges.

Even being behind bars he found himself in trouble.

RELATED: MADER DENIED BAIL

The Kamloops This Week reported in 2016 year that while in custody at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre Mader and another inmate had been in a fight that made its way to the courts.

He had just finished cutting the hair of another prisoner when he was attacked from behind by the inmate who was ultimately sentenced to 18 months for the attack.

Mader’s last high profile incident he was mixed up with happened in December of 2013, when he saw police surveilling a Hein Road home. That prompted him to take flight, ramming into a police vehicle and then driving erratically enough through Rutland that area residents claimed they felt at risk.

Mader was arrested two days later while standing in a business parking lot on Dilworth, wearing a blonde wig and a hoodie.

He was later charged with flight from police and dangerous driving. For that he was sentenced to 18 months, although Crown had requested a four to five year sentence.

Mader appeared in court documents again last year for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna on July 31, 2015. For that incident he racked up charges of assault, unlawful confinement, break and enter, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, theft and extortion.

For all that, however, Mader is most well known for his role in the 2005 killing of his friend, Jody Elliot.

He was just one of four men who had been charged with murder, but the court accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

He admitted to striking Elliott in the head multiple times with a hammer.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another shooting in Kamloops
Next story
Kokanee numbers continue to rebound

Just Posted

Kelowna an event centre in 2017 despite floods, smoke

City council told more than 150 permits were issued for outdoor events this year

Canadian 70’s band The Stampeders to play in Kelowna

The Stampeders will play at the Kelowna Community Theatre April 8

Warmer weather challenges records

The warmer temperatures have not broken weather records

Kokanee numbers continue to rebound

Improved spawning conditions in Okanagan Valley lakes paying dividends

Search for missing plane continues near Revelstoke

A plane that took off Saturday from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

One acts offer opporunity for new directors

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre is gearing up for An Evening of One Acts Dec. 7-9

VIDEO: Security heavy at first court appearance by accused B.C. cop killer

Oscar Arfmann charged with first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

Police pursuit starts in Nakusp, ends in Coldstream

Kelowna driver facing multiple charges following police incident Monday

North Korea launches another missile

Watchdogs are concerned this dashes any hope of diplomatic opening

New lease on life following Williams Lake fire

A horse named Tony was rescued from behind the wildfire line this past summer and now lives in Kamloops

O’Keefe Ranch Christmas takes a trip through nostalgia

O’Keefe Ranch offers Victorian Christmas as a weekend to celebrate the holidays Dec. 9 and 10

Truck fire, chemical spill closes Highway 5 between Hope, Merritt

A transport vehicle has caught fire and is leaking a corrosive liquid

Laughing Stock Winery acquired by Arterra Wines Canada

Winery on the Naramata Bench is acquired by Arterra Wines Canada

Most Read