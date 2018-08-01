(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Kelowna cannabis company is hiring

The Flowr Corporation, a Health Canada Licensed producer is hiring

The Flowr Corporation, a Health Canada Licensed producer of cannabis for the Canadian medicinal and adult use markets, is hiring for numerous positions at its expanding Kelowna cultivation, processing and research campus, a Flowr release said.

Flowr has posted management and staff roles in construction,facilities, production, administration and other departments online.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply through the website as soon as possible, candidates will be interviewed during the first two weeks of August. Applications will be accepted only via the website.

READ MORE: Kelowna food workers make the switch to cannabis

Flowr is in the process of completing construction of 84,000 square feet of cultivation, processing and office space and a 50,000 square foot research and development facility (pending local governmental approval) in Kelowna.

