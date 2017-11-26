Kelowna Candy Cane Lane back at it again

Rutland residents are busy putting up decorations for Dec. 1

Candy Cane Lane resident John Sharhon untangles Christmas lights for the annual opening on Collison Road in Rutland, Dec. 1. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Rutland residents will be showing their Christmas camaraderie with the seventh annual Candy Cane Lane.

About 70 houses will be decorated for the holiday season along Collison Road, Gramiak Road and Mary Court, said event spokesperson John Sharhon.

What started as a friendly neighbour rivalry grew into a street-wide event, with neighbours helping each other set up lights and borrowing tools. Each year, the number of houses involved keeps growing, he said.

“This young couple moved in and said ‘oh, wow we live on Candy Cane Lane.’ So two weeks ago they went and bought lights.”

The lights will be displayed Dec. 1 until Jan. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m.

“It’s like daylight out, because there are so many lights out there,” said John.

Donations will be accepted through December for non-perishable food items and cash for local womens’ shelters, the John Howard Society, the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club and a Christmas campaign at the Laurel Packinghouse.

“We do it because it’s Christmas and there is a Santa Claus. Who says there’s not a Santa Claus?” said John.

It’s to help out people who experienced hardships, said his wife Debi Sharhon.

“We’re lucky we have volunteers helping with everything which is really great.”

The RCMP will also be increasing their patrols, as last year projectors were stolen from the lane. The community rallied behind them.

“We had like five or six projectors dropped off to replace them,” said John.

A block party is also held each year to celebrate the lane, with hot chocolate and teddy bears for the residents on the street.

He recommended walking the street rather than driving.

