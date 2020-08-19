Kelowna Cancer Centre to get new diagnostic scanner from province

Dix said the new PET-Scanner will save interior cancer patients from having to undergo screening in Vancouver

Cancer patients living in B.C.’s Interior will soon have access to new diagnostic screening in Kelowna, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced at a news conference Wednesday (Aug. 19).

Dix said a new PET-CT scanner, a sophisticated machine used to find and look at cancer in the body, will be up and running at the city’s BC Cancer Centre beginning Aug. 25.

Dix said the machine will cost $10.5 million – more than half of which was funded by province-wide donations raised over the last year.

Until recently, the only PET-CT scanners were in BC Cancer centres in Vancouver and Victoria.

