Kelowna Canadian Tire steps in to support Okanagan Forest Task Force

The volunteer group has removed over 351,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage to date

Kelowna’s Canadian Tire is helping to keep the Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) patrolling the backcountry.

OFTF founder Kane Blake is giving a big thanks to the Kelowna Canadian Tire after service manager Todd Jones expressed interest in joining forces to help ensure the safety of Blake and the other OFTF members while they are out patrolling our forests.

Jones said he sees the importance of what the group is doing, and with Canadian Tire being such a big provider for outdoor essentials, they wanted to help out in any way possible.

The OFTF vehicle received all new brakes, shocks, tires and an alignment. “Without all this help from the community, we weren’t sure when or how we would get back out patrolling,” said Blake.

The group and volunteers from around the Okanagan have been out in full force this past week doing multiple clean-ups and have removed over 351,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage to date.

