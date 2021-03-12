Noah Vaten(left) having a cigarette out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on a brief break during his manslaughter trial on March 8, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna Canada Day manslaughter trial adjourned

The BC Prosecution Service refused to comment on the reason for the adjournment

A trial for two men charged with manslaughter in relation to a downtown Kelowna killing on Canada Day in 2018 has been adjourned for most of the next two weeks.

Noah Vaten and Nathan Truant are accused of being part of a group that chased and beat Esa Carriere near the Queensway Transit Exchange on July 1, 2018, with the Crown alleging Vaten dealt the fatal stab to Carriere’s heart.

The already lengthy trial was supposed to continue Thursday morning (March 11) with further testimony from one of the officers who arrested Noah Vaten in Winnipegosis, Man., but was instead adjourned.

The BC Prosecution Service refused to comment on the reason for the adjournment, but Crown prosecutor Martin Nadon did not attend Thursday’s proceedings. However, Nadon was seen removing items from the courtroom shortly before the matter briefly reconvened in the afternoon.

During afternoon proceedings, another prosecutor stepped in to allow the witness to finish his testimony before the trial was adjourned by Justice Allison Beames.

The parties will reconvene on Monday, March 22 to fix a date for the trial’s continuation.

BC Supreme Court

