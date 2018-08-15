Cadets from the Basic Survival Course including Joshua Cushway participate in training on August 9, 2018. - Credit: Capt Morgan Arnott, Albert Head CTC

Kelowna cadet learns crucial survival skills at summer camp

Joshua Cushway is attending the Basic Survival Course at Albert Head near Victoria

One of the most critical skills a pilot can learn is survival. A shelter made from tree branches and rain water collections are some of the fundamental concepts to understand in a survival situation.

Cadet Joshua Cushway from 243 Ogopogo Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Kelowna is spending his summer learning and performing these skills this summer as he attends the Basic Survival Course at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre, located near Victoria, according to a cadet news release.

READ MORE: Air cadets looking for new recruits

This three-week Basic Survival Course provides cadets with an opportunity to develop aircrew survival skills. The cadets participate in activities like field training, fire building, navigation, and ground search and rescue, the release said.

“I’ve really enjoyed being able to learn new skills and the training is really hands-on,” he said. “We have fantastic instructors who are eager to share their knowledge with us.”

There are approximately 52 cadets completing the Basic Survival Course at Albert Head alongside Cushway this summer.

Albert Head Cadet Training Centre (CTC) strives to offer programs to youth aged 12 to 18 that are challenging and will help them acquire new learning experiences. Albert Head strives to foster and encourage team spirit, mutual assistance, comradeship and physical fitness in a safe and fulfilling climate. Each summer, approximately 900 course cadets and 70 staff cadets attend Albert Head CTC where a broad array of training is offered specializing in basic aviation technology and aerospace, music, survival, as well as fitness and sports instructor courses, the release said.

If you are ready for the challenge, visit www.cadets.ca and click on “Find Us” or visit the cadets’ Facebook page to see their adventures.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust
Next story
Okanagan club milestone for girls with disabilities

Just Posted

Central Okanagan firefighters are battling wildfires across B.C.

Lake Country, Kelowna and Peachland crews are assisting the BC Wildfire Service

Long-awaited John Hindle Drive in Kelowna just weeks away from completion

Ministry of Transportation says it plans to have the road open before the start of the school year

Okanagan club milestone for girls with disabilities

Vernon-based GIRLS CLUB celebrates one-year anniversary

Updated: RCMP no longer suspect death of Vernon woman is suspicious

West Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate the woman’s sudden death

Man who stole hundreds of golf balls in Kelowna identified

The individual has since come forward to the RCMP

A first-hand look at hazards facing scooter users

A Salmon Arm reporter tags along on a mobility scooter tour of the city to learn about safety hazards

RCMP to search for body after man drowns in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Officers and fire crews responded but the man from the Lower Mainland is believed to have drowned.

Man found not guilty in 2011 drug-related shooting in Shuswap

Judge rules Jeremy Davis couldn’t foresee his companion would kill 24-year-old Nick Larsen.

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Hot, dry conditions forces drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

The province says Vancouver Island is under Stage 4 drought conditions

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

Parks Canada has ‘general concept’ in mind for South Okanagan-Similkameen

Minister Catherine McKenna will be providing a further update to representatives in Penticton Friday, August 17

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Most Read