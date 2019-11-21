A man sitting outside of his tent on Leon Avenue on Nov. 1, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna businesses fleeing Leon Avenue due to tent city

Two businesses made the decision to relocate due to crime, violence, and uncleanliness in the area

Tension between downtown businesses and people experiencing homelessness on Kelowna’s Leon Avenue has reached a tipping point.

Businesses along the strip are fed up with the growing number of people camping on the street saying the encampment is affecting their ability to work, forcing them to consider relocating.

Earlier this week, Boyd’s Tire and Auto Service and Eco-Clean, were the first two businsses to confirm they are moving locations due to the crime, violence, and uncleanliness in the area.

Boyds Tire and Auto Service has been at its Leon Avenue location for the past seven years. The shop’s owner, Chad Abougoush, said he is relocating his store due to a decrease in overall business over the past few years, which he attributes largely to the population of people living on Leon Avenue.

“We need to provide a nice, clean, safe environment for our customers and we no longer feel like that’s available here,” he said.

READ MORE: Fireworks allegedly shot at Kelowna homeless encampment

READ MORE: ‘Homes not shelters’: Those living on Kelowna streets rally for rights

Abougoush said the crime and amount of people experiencing homelessness in the area has grown exponentially year-after-year.

“(This time last year) was nowhere near close to as bad as it is now,” he said.

Abougoush said the city has failed to change its response as the encampment has grown.

“The city’s response has been the same response for the past three years,” he said.

“They have this mysterious plan that we never see any of it executed. I’m sick and tired of waiting.

“When I’m trying to work and nothing is working, I usually change my approach. They need to change what they’re doing or do something to make it better … They’re band-aiding the problem. They’re not solving it.”

Despite his efforts to reach out to city officials to discuss the rampant crime in the area, Abougoush said nothing has come of those conversations.

He attributes Boyd’s Tire’s longevity on Leon Avenue to the Downtown Kelowna Association, who he describes as his “superheroes.”

“They come in and deal with stuff that you wouldn’t dream of dealing with in your nightmares,” he said.

“They’ve really stepped up to the plate — and for no benefit of their own. They go above and beyond the call of duty. They really take care of us down here.”

RCMP have also been helpful in attempting to keep the “controlled chaos” on Leon Avenue, according to Abougoush.

In the spring, Boyd’s Tire will be moving to a new location on Clement Avenue.

“Ironically enough, it’s right beside the new police centre.”

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna to host 2021 Tim Hortons Brier

Just Posted

Kelowna to host 2021 Tim Hortons Brier

The last time Kelowna hosted the tournament was in 1968

Kelowna businesses fleeing Leon Avenue due to tent city

Two businesses made the decision to relocate due to crime, violence, and uncleanliness in the area

Dufflebag Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ to perform at Creekside Theatre

The unique adaption of the famous Charles Dickens will encompass improvisation from members of the audience

Okanagan library mangagement staff to get sensitivity training following drag queen dispute

The move comes after the president of the board made comments about a drag queen storytelling event

Autism service dog to graduate in Kelowna

The graduation ceremony will take place at the Orchard Mall in Kelowna on Thursday

Kelowna remembers road crash victims

The eighth annual the World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims was held in Kelowna

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Pawsative Pups: To crate or not to crate

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

B.C. judge tosses ‘N’ driver’s claim he was just using phone to decline his mom’s call

Distracted driving laws are more strict for Class 7, or Novice drivers, the judge noted

Back-to-back car fires in Vernon

Two SUVs engulfed in flames snuffed by firefighters in two weeks on Commonage Road

Vernon man wanted by police

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating man charged with aggravated assault

PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety just wants some love

Cat now lives at Critteraid in Summerland and seeks a new home

Most Read