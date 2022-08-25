Alleged suspect who may have stolen items at The Yardhouse.

Kelowna business owner warns of theft in Baron Road area

A man may have taken off with items from The Yardhouse

A Kelowna business owner is warning others in the Baron and Banks Road area to watch out for reported thieves.

Byron Wilson, owner of The Yardhouse by B3 Better Sports Performance on Spedding Court said a man walked into his business on Wednesday (Aug. 24) and allegedly took some items.

Wilson reported the theft to the RCMP.

The alleged suspect came into The YardHouse at about 4 p.m. while Wilson’s wife was talking to a customer.

The man reportedly made off with electronics.

Wilson is now letting his neighbours know to keep a careful eye out for those who might be looking for an easy opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting business owners.

If you have any information regarding this alleged theft please call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

