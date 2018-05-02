Credit: Contributed

Kelowna business owner first to announce council run

Loyal Wooldridge made the announcement tonight at a Sandhill Winery

Loyal Wooldridge announced his intention to throw his hat into the ring for the upcoming civic election.

Wooldridge is the CEO of Loyal Hair and creator of the award-winning anti-bullying and empowerment campaign I Am Me. He announced his intentions at a private event in front of 200 people at Sandhill Wines Wednesday night.

“My mission is to encourage a comprehensive complete community that embraces sustainable, responsible advancement with fiscal responsibility and social support.”

Wooldridge said having worked closely with not for profit and business leaders, he has seen the struggles both sides face. “It’s time for our fiscal excellence be balanced with a social conscience. I can use my experience to fuse both a business mind with a social heart,” he said.

Wooldridge said he’s been researching the role, attending council meetings and speaking with community stakeholders and there are over-arching issues that continually rise to the top. Those are housing affordability and accessibility, transportation solutions, tourism and jobs and ensuring we have a complete community that supports all of our residents,” he said, adding Kelowna is at a critical point in time.

“Our city is seeing growth that is not expected to slow down in the near future. We need progressive leaders who will meet challenges head-on while encouraging a comprehensive complete community and a vibrant economy.”

Although he’s announced his intent to run, it’s not yet possible to actually become a candidate as nomination papers have yet to be released.

More information about Loyal Wooldridge and his campaign Encourage Kelowna can be found at www.loyalkelowna.com.

