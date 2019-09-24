Kelowna business donates $8,000 to YMCA youth initiative

Employees of Coast Capital Savings present an $8,000 cheque to the YMCA for its new YMCA Connects program. (Left to Right) Wendy Wright of the YMCA; Taylor Horsting, Bonnie Kilistoff, Maureen Kilcullen, Lana Swan and Gwen Davis of Coast Capital Savings; and Cassandra Thomas of the YMCA. (Contributed)

YMCA of Okanagan has received an $8,000 donation from Coast Capital Savings to its new YMCA Connects program, enabling young adults in Kelowna to get critical support in their search for long-term sustainable job and career opportunities.

Coast Capital Savings donated the sum through its Community Investments Grant, which aims to build a richer future and help young adults in B.C. succeed.

“YMCA Connects is an employment program supporting employment-ready young adults (18-24) through essential skills and job readiness training, employment assistance services, financial supports and employment experiences,” said the YMCA in a release.

“With the funds received from Coast Capital Savings, the YMCA of Okanagan has upgraded critical technology access for program participants, improving program efficiency and creating diversity of learning opportunities. The program aims to really fuse technology into its services and ensure youth have all the tools and experiences to move into sustainable employment.”

Due to donations like this, the YMCA is looking to reduce the unemployment rate of employment-ready young adults in Kelowna for those facing barriers to employment.

READ MORE: Fire Prevention Week coming into West Kelowna

READ MORE: City of Kelowna receives award for climate change commitment

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.