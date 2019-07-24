Kelowna brewery serves up generous donation to food bank

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. gives ‘First Beerthday’ cash to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. served up something other than tasty craft beer last week, the Kelowna brewery donated $1,155.95 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

During the brewery’s First Beerthday event on July 6, the team offered “beericorn” pins as a party gift to guests with a “wee cash donation” to the Kelowna food bank.

And last week, Vice and Virtue handed the oversized cheque to the food bank.

“Hip hip hooray to all of you guys, and our generous ownership team, for donating all the funds from the sale of our first beerthday pins to the food bank,” a social media post read.

On their visit, they explored the new Enterprise Way facility and learned of the work the food bank does serving more than 4,000 families each month.

“If you’re able, their greatest needs right now are non-perishables—canned goods and dry goods like pasta and rice,” the Facebook post read. “And of course funds are always welcome to support the countless programs they are running.”

The food bank’s revenue development officer Tammie Watson said she is grateful for any donations, especially in the summer months as donations tend to slow down.

“People go away on holidays and our residents here are out doing their own thing and because of that we sometimes have less non-perishables in the summer months,” she said.

Typical pantry items such as pastas, tuna, peanut butter and cereal are difficult to keep on hand as the food bank serves between 100 and 150 households every day. But partnerships with local farmers ensure households have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, she said.

These households include seniors living alone who have to choose between buying medications or groceries, Watson said, or families, big and small, who are struggling to put food on the table.

“It’s really difficult right now in this economy to live off our working wage,” Watson said. “Everyone is paying high prices for gas, or rent and everyone’s Fortis bills are increasing.”

She said 70 per cent of those who rely on the food bank are working but they’re just not earning enough to make ends meet.

The Canadian Union Postal Workers will be hosting a food drive on behalf of the food bank at Safeway on Bernard Avenue and in Superstore in West Kelowna between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Watson said anyone who is interested in hosting their own food drive or fundraisers, like Vice and Virtue, can get in touch with the food bank and the staff will offer supports.

Cash donations are always accepted online at cofoodbank.com and food donations can be made at its Enterprise Way location or Churchill Road location in West Kelowna during operating hours.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
