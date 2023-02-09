The Kelowna branch of the BC Muslim Association is accepting donations to help those in Turkey and Syria affected by Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake. (@ajplus/Twitter)

Kelowna branch of BC Muslim Association accepting funds to help earthquake victims

More than 17,000 people have died from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake

The Kelowna branch of the BC Muslim Association (BCMA) wants to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

On Monday, Turkey and Syria experienced a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which has resulted in more than 17,000 deaths and more than 71,000 people injured so far.

In their efforts to help, the BCMA is accepting donations to help the many people affected by the natural disaster.

“We are working with reputable agencies on the ground to ensure that our community’s donations reach those in need in the affected areas,” says their website.

People can donate by sending an e-transfer to the BCMA Emergency Relief account (etransfer.relief@thebcma.com) with their name and e-mail address, scan the QR code on the poster on their website, or to their PayPal account.

Tax deductible receipts will be provided.

The Kelowna branch of the BC Muslim Association is accepting donations to help those in Turkey and Syria affected by Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
