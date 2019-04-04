Kelowna brain injury symposium follows TED Talk format

Doctors. Scientists. Advocates. Changemakers.

These are some of the presenters at this year’s Pushor Mitchell BRAINx BrainTrust Canada’s annual brain injury symposium taking place Thursday June 6 at the Ramada Hotel in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Concussion treatment clinic opens in Kelowna

In the style of TEDx, the event will showcase insightful presentations relating to brain injury and will be of interest to anyone working in the health care field working in issues including concussion, brain injury, mental health and addictions; legal or insurance field whose work touches those with brain injury; or individuals with brain injury and caregivers, according to BrainTrust in a news release.

Presentations include keynote speaker Martin Parnell who shares his ‘finish the race’ attitude after being diagnosed with a rare blood clot on his brain that left him unable to walk without assistance. He is joined by nine other speakers from across Canada.

READ MORE: BrainTrust lifeline for Kelowna single mom

“Pushor Mitchell is pleased to once again support one of our key charities, BrainTrust Canada as title sponsor of this year’s BRAINx,” says Paul Mitchell of Pushor Mitchell LLP. “With our firm’s personal injury work, we understand the impact of brain injury on the survivor and their loved ones, and we value the work BrainTrust does in our community to assist those living with brain injury as well as bring awareness to the importance of prevention especially for youth who are at the greatest risk.”

READ MORE: BrainTrust unveils new game

Speakers include:

· Keynote: Martin Parnell – The Secret Marathon

· Dr. Shelina Babul from the BC Injury Research & Prevention Unit – Concussions: An Acute Urgent Public Health Concern

· Colin Edstrom from Pushor Mitchell speaking on Managing Brain Injury in the Workplace

· Mark Watson from the Watson Centre on Brain Health speaking on a Four Pillar Approach to Recovery

· Dr. Angela Colantonio from the University of Toronto speaking on Connecting Brain Injury, Mental Health & Addictions

· Dr. Julia Schmidt from UBC Vancouver speaking on the Role of Self Awareness and Self Identify in Recovery

· Jennifer Smith from Preventable speaking on Social Marketing for Injury Prevention

· Dr. Mark Ware from the University of McGill speaking on Cannabis and Brain Injury

· Jason McIntyre from BC Corrections speaking on Cognitive Based Interventions for Success

· Jules Delorme – Personal story of recovery

READ MORE: Marathoner wants to run across Canada to benefit brain injury cause

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.