Matthew Abrey

Kelowna BBQ brings awareness to homelessness

The second Homelessness is No Picnic event is held by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Warm weather doesn’t mean shelter for Kelowna’s homeless.

The second annual Homeless is No Picnic event, hosted by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, took place in City Park Saturday, in order to spread awareness about homelessness in the city.

READ MORE: Tourist season's impact on homelessness

“We realized that (during) summertime people often forget there are people in need and the idea of bringing a BBQ to the park to bring awareness to the fact that people are still homeless in the summertime and it can be tough for them,” said Randy Benson, executive director of the mission.

“THere’s a lot of appreciation (for the BBQ),” he said.

The Gospel Mission had 2,000 burgers, bottles of water and chips for last year’s event.


