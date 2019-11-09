Kelowna-based inventor talks about his new apple variety

The Cosmic Crisp is designed to be sturdy, crisp, sweet and tart

“It’s a long process. We started in 1997.”

That’s what Bruce Barritt had to say about coming up with a new apple variety. His apple, Cosmic Crisp, is a hybrid between the Honeycrisp and Enterprise. He said the goal was to produce an apple that people would really like.

“It had to have great flavour, it had to have great texture, and it has to store really well.”

The Cosmic Crisp was engineered to stay fresh as if it was just picked off the tree, even after 12 months in storage. Barritt said this is something not seen in other apple varieties. The new apple also has genes that make it brown slowly.

“It stays white a long time. If you put it in a salad – hours later, it will still be white.”

After graduating from UBC, Barritt went on to work in Washington state. He first worked on developing new raspberry and strawberry varieties that would work well in desserts.

He then accepted a job at a research station to develop new apple varieties in Wenatchee, a city in north-central Washington.

Barritt said this was where he started developing what would become the Cosmic Crisp variety.

“Growers need an apple that’s productive in the orchard, that doesn’t have any serious problems. The packers and shippers need to have an apple that doesn’t bruise when you pack them, that looks attractive and that doesn’t get disorders and diseases in cold storage.”

Barritt added that the Cosmic Crisp meets all those criteria, which is why he thinks it has the potential to be the next big apple. Not only is it the consumers’ ideal fruit, but it’s also the growers’ ideal harvest.

The Cosmic Crisp apple will be available for sale as of Dec. 1, but Barritt said they’ll only be available wherever the Washington producers will be able to distribute them.

“The amount of fruit available is not huge. The number sounds huge: 450,000 boxes but that’s a relatively small number. So whether (the apples) come to Canada or not, I cannot say.”

He said that for the next ten years, only Washington growers will be able to plant and distribute the variety, but there are plans to expand distribution within North America, as well as internationally.

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Just Posted

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Two Okanagan schools receive part of $733,000 donation to improve own libraries

182 schools across the country are receiving portions of the funds raised by the Indigo Adopt a School program

Kelowna grade nine students learn about life in RCMP

Local grade nine students toured Kelowna RCMP detachment on Wednesday as part of Take Our Kids to Work Day

Kelowna students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna-based inventor talks about his new apple variety

The Cosmic Crisp is designed to be sturdy, crisp, sweet and tart

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

RCMP ask for help identifying suspects involved in string of incidents across B.C. Interior

Counterfeit currency and hit-and run crimes have been reported in West Kelowna, Merritt, Kamloops

North Okanagan woman wanted on drug charges

RCMP asking for public’s help locating Dawn Larson

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Finally something for Lumby teens to do in North Okanagan

New hangout aims to keep youth out of trouble

Affordable housing project in Shuswap to be ready by winter 2020

Building for homeless on same site in Salmon Arm expected to be finished by fall 2021

Trendy, compact suites to be built in Vernon

Sales for the 103 units have been “overwhelming,” Realtor says

Summerland Credit Union funds eight Remembrance banners

Banner project honours Summerland’s fallen soldiers

Most Read