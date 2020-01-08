Kelowna-based cannabis company Allied Corp. to appear on the silver screen

Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne has selected Allied to be featured on two upcoming media segments

A Kelowna-based medical cannabis company, Allied Corp., will appear on a nationally distributed television program in early 2020.

Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. On Wednesday, the company announced that Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne has selected Allied to be featured on two upcoming media segments called the “Allied segments.”

The Allied segments will touch on the PTSD epidemic and suicide rates among veterans focusing on the company’s intent to help those suffering with modern health issues get acccess to natural CBD-based products. The segments are three to five-minute in length and will be distributed nationally within the United States.

“Being able to distribute the Allied message to the Behind the Scenes’ national network will only scale the number of people who we are able to reach, and who might need this educational content,” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied.

“We are excited to continue to inspire those suffering that there is help and a way back to health and wellness while living with PTSD, which is the core of Allied’s vision.”

Behind The Scenes is an award-winning educational television series highlighting the evolution of education, medicine, science, technology and industry through inspiring stories. The segments are expected to air 45 to 60 times per quarter and will be distributed to roughly 60 million households.

Fishburne is most recognized for his role as Morphius in The Matrix, as well as his role in Boyz in the Hood.

