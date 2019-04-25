Kelowna baby store shops for Mamas for Mamas

Baby & Me donated more than $10,000 worth of supplies to the charity

Screenshot of video posted by Baby & Me on Facebook photo-contributed

Kelowna’s Baby & Me just printed the longest bill for a good cause.

They went on a shopping spree that totalled $11,667.99 for the charity, Mamas for Mamas.

“Everything from carriers to diaper bags and baths, to pottys and teethers with lots of our favorite jammies for ages six months to six years,” said a post on social media.

“The support we get from the community really allows us to give back in a big way. My family received help when I was growing up so this is one of my favorite things to do every year.”

