Kelowna A&W hosts Breath of Life Burger Day for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Last year’s event raised nearly $40,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

A&W’s annual fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis will take place Saturday, Dec. 7. This is the 12th year for this fundraiser and to date over a quarter of a million dollars has been raised. (Contributed)

Every dollar worth of sales at a Kelowna A&W this Saturday will be going to support Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

For the 12th annual Breath of Life Burger Day on Dec. 7, the A&W at 2703 Highway 97 will donate 100 per cent of its proceeds in hopes to beat last year’s $40,000 raised.

Claude Uzelman, organizer and owner of the Kelowna Leathead A&W franchise, is excited for his store to participate in the fundraiser.

“It’s all for the infants and children suffering with Cystic Fibrosis. 100 per cent of all funds raised will go to ongoing, essential research into cystic fibrosis.” Uzelman said.

Joining the Kelowna franchise is an A&W in Ladysmith, B.C.

To date, over $250,000 has been raised through the initiative.

For more information on Cystic Fibrosis Canada, visit their website: cysticfibrosis.ca.

