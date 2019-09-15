Kelowna author releases 2nd book with stories of overcoming personal trauma

Everybody has a story.

That’s the underlying message of Kelowna author Diana Reyers’ newest book, Trauma to Recovery. It’s book two of Reyers’ Daring to Share series and the author is hoping that by sharing the stories of trauma told in her newest book — six stories of women from different backgrounds — she can inspire others.

“Everyone has had trauma in their lives and not everyone can get out from under it,” Reyers said.

“People should be able to move forward from their trauma and these books are in hopes to inspire people to move away from judgment and stigma so we can learn to understand each other and our personal experiences.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Staples unveils new look with first west coast Staples Studio

READ MORE: Kelowna realtor pledges $10,000 and unicorn tattoo for Special Olympics charity

In Trauma to Recovery, Reyers puts the memories and experiences of six women onto paper. The women have had traumatic experiences in their life such as homelessness, addiction and recovery, and mental illness.

Reyers said her desire to pursue a hopeful message came after she reevaluated how she, as one person, can make a difference.

“It started with that inner feeling ‘it’s not my problem because I really can’t do anything about it’,” she said.

“If people can rethink what exactly they can do to make connections, how we show up, what we say and how that affects everyone else, it can make a difference. The [stories] are for anyone who feels like they don’t belong. We hope to inspire the change of the stigma that’s all around us.”

At the upcoming book launch of Trauma to Recovery on Sept. 21, at the Karis Support Society, as well as a free event on Sept. 22 at Indigo Books, Reyers will share stories from her book, hoping that by hearing them, they will inspire others.

“I’ve noticed how drawn people are to feeling together. If one person shares a terrible story then another may want to tell their story. Certain stories resonate with different people and if a story can inspire someone to take a step forward [in their trauma recovery’, that’s good.”

READ MORE: Milkcrate Records to close at the end of the month

For more information, check out daringtoshare.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.