Proceeds from the book go towards a scholarship fund for graduating high school students. (Roxi Harms)

Kelowna author raising money for scholarships

Roxi Harms said all book proceeds go to the scholarship fund

A Kelowna author is raising money to help send students to higher education.

Roxi Harms is using the proceeds from her book ‘The Upside of Hunger’ to raise funds for a scholarship for Okanagan students pursuing trades studies.

Harms said it all started when she met Penticton resident Adam Baumann years ago, who shared his story of being recruited into the Hungarian army at 15 during the Second World War and his life after.

It didn’t occur to her that the novel could generate profits, she said.

“I just wanted to capture his story and for people to enjoy it and draw inspiration from it like I did. Adam and I talked it through and we came up with the idea to create a fund that would be dispersed in scholarships to high school students who want to pursue higher education, but who may not have the funds to do it,” Harms said.

She added that sometimes students who don’t have the ability to pay for their studies don’t have the confidence to even try, which was why the pair wanted to create the fund: to give students the ability and the confidence to pursue their studies.

She said they’ve raised $2,000 already, which they want to give to two graduating students from this school year.

“With this pandemic, I’m really hoping that grad ceremonies actually can take place because I have the dream of seeing Adam present the scholarship to the recipients – that would just be wonderful.”

She said they want to award students who are working to overcome challenges in their lives, much as Baumann did.

After the war, Baumann and his family were deported to Germany, where he trained as a bricklayer, emigrating to Canada in 1951. He worked different jobs throughout Quebec and B.C., finally settling in Penticton, where he started a brick plant and became a developer. He built commercial and apartment buildings as well as the first storage building outside of the Lower Mainland, according to Harms.

“He continues to be active in the community at 91. Right now, he’s staying home and staying safe.”

Harms said the more people buy the book, the more students can benefit from the scholarship fund next year.

The book is available to order from bookstores online, and can also be found in e-book form. For more information, you can visit Harms’ website.

READ: B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

READ: B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Just Posted

Kelowna author raising money for scholarships

Roxi Harms said all book proceeds go to the scholarship fund

Coming together to Do Some Good

The Kelowna Capital News and Lake Country Calendar join a local tech company to support community causes

West Kelowna lowers tax increase from 4.8% to 2.8% amid COVID-19 pandemic

The municipality also waived interest on utility bills through 2020

YMCA Okanagan cancels Healthy Kids Day due to COVID-19 concerns

The YMCA also plans to reschedule its YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids for this fall

West Kelowna RCMP looking for three stolen E-bikes

The bikes were stolen over a week dating back to April 1

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze believed to have been human caused

Coronavirus cancels rural Okanagan communities biggest events

The 65th annual event celebrating the village’s incorporation was set for June 12-14; will go in 2021

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Former North Okanagan councillor fondly remembered

Ben Winters served on village council from 2005-11

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Most Read