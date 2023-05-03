Athletes ready for Kelowna’s Cherry Blossom Triathlon

The 2023 edition of the Cherry Blossom Triathlon includes a 700-metre swim, 22-kilometre bike circuit, and a five-kilometre run. (Photo/cherryblossomtriathlon.com)

The annual Cherry Blossom Triathlon will be held on Sunday, May 7 in Kelowna.

It includes a 700-metre swim, a 22-kilometre bike route, and a five-kilometre run.

The bike course follows a clockwise loop from H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre on Gordon Drive, to Casorso Road, Swamp Road and DeHart Road back to Gordon.

To accommodate the event, there will be one-lane closures in effect from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. including:

Right lane for northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Old Meadows Road to Casorso Road

Eastbound traffic on Casorso Road from Gordon Drive to Swamp Road

Right turn lane on Dehart Road to Gordon Drive

Northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Dehart Road to Tozer Avenue – detour to Lakeshore Drive

In addition, there will be no left turns off Lequime Road onto Gordon Drive with a detour available to Cook Road or Lexington Drive.

Motorists can also expect minor delays from 7:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lexington Drive and Gordon Drive, from 7:45 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the intersections of Lequime Road and Gordon Drive, Old Meadows Road and Gordon Drive, and Bartholomew Court and DeHart Road.

Transit stops will be closed on the east side of Gordon Drive from DeHart Road to Casorso Road between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Possible minor disruptions in transit service may occur at Gordon Drive and Lequime Road between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Traffic control personnel will be visible to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays.

