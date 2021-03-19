Kelowna parents are absorbing a significant cost for childcare services when compared to other cities across Canada. (Contributed)

Kelowna at forefront of child care cost crisis

New study advocates higher daycare cost subsidies; more funding focus on non-profit child care services

Kelowna is a focal point for a new report advocating for the NDP provincial government to direct more child care funding to non-profit daycares.

The report comes with significant childcare funding announcements expected this spring at both the federal and provincial government levels.

Iglika Ivanovic, the author of the study, says the province has an opportunity to do a reset with funding as reliance on the private sector in B.C. is only passing a greater cost burden onto parents.

In her study, titled Sounding The Alarm: COVID-19’s impact on Canada’s precarious childcare sector released by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, Ivanovic surveyed 37 cities across the country and found some of the highest fee increases for three to five year olds were in B.C. from 2019 to 2020.

The five cities surveyed in B.C. were Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Richmond and Kelowna.

READ MORE: Seeking to expand Kelowna, West Kelowna child care resources

READ MORE: 35 after-school child care space coming to West Kelowna

Kelowna registered a seven per cent increase for five to seven year olds, trailing only Surrey and Richmond; while fees for 18 months to three year olds saw Kelowna post the highest at 12 per cent, ahead of Richmond at eight per cent and Vancouver and Surrey next at five per cent.

The bottom line is B.C. parents are paying up to $9,000 more per child than are parents in more heavily subsidized provinces, such as Quebec.

Ivanovic argues the survey, which has been carried out for the past seven years, reveals how relying on a for-profit model for daycare shortfalls is not an efficient use of public funds.

She said child care in B.C. should function in the same subsidized fashion as the school system, a benefit on a social and job creation economic basis she says many other countries have already realized.

She stated increased cost in child care subsidy funding is off-set by parents finding it easier to return to the workforce thus generating more income tax revenue and spending their income in their communities, helping single and working poor parents get out of poverty, and get single mothers off the welfare rolls with greater financial incentive to find a job.

“The public investment of child care going forward is going to be crucial in our recovery of COVID-19,” said Ivanovic.

According to Ivanovic, funding made available to daycare services should come with stipulations that don’t exist now, such as maximum rate charges.

She said other provinces – Quebec and Newfoundland for example – already have mandated maximum daycare fee charges in place.

Ivanovic envisions a $10 a day fee, amounting to $200 a month, with the remaining cost subsidized by the government.

“The differences in how much parents pay for child care fees across Canada is staggering. Provinces, where child care is left largely to market forces, have considerably higher fees than those who have taken measures to promote affordability.

“B.C. is in the middle with the government providing more funding than provinces like Ontario, but B.C. maintains a reliance on the (private sector) market.”

When the new NDP government initially made more grant funding available, the grants were wide open to for-profit and non-profit daycares, but the primary applicants were from the private sector.

“So you end up spending public dollars for private businesses to grow, and parents have to pay fees in order to allow these businesses to survive, ” she said.

“There is going to be a lot of money on the table for child care funding over the next few years and there is an opportunity to get it right this time.

“We rank very low as a country in how we fund child care services so the time has come to do something about that.”

She added wages for early childhood educators, now averaging about $18 an hour, also need to increase to allow daycare operators to retain staff.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Childcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups
Next story
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

Just Posted

City of Vernon. (File photo)
New planning staff bumps up Vernon tax rate

Two new positions alleviate backlog, staff burnout

Kelowna parents are absorbing a significant cost for childcare services when compared to other cities across Canada. (Contributed)
Kelowna at forefront of child care cost crisis

New study advocates higher daycare cost subsidies; more funding focus on non-profit child care services

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle in an Allenby Way housing complex Friday, March 19, 2021. (Google Maps)
Minor injuries after crashing into Vernon stairwell

Vernon fire crews responded to single-vehicle incident Friday around 11:30 a.m.

City Coun. Dalvir Nahal knows there’s a lot of reason for developers to want to invest in Vernon, but says the procedures need to be more streamlined and a clear vision of Vernon from mayor and council must align with the 2022 Official Community Plan. (File)
More say needed in Vernon’s future growth plan: Councillor

Proposed motion calls for more input from mayor and council in OCP talks; streamlined development procedures

The City of Vernon is prepared to discuss a donation regarding the Vernon Elks Monday, March 22, 2021. (Google Maps)
City support may come for Vernon service club Monday

City staff recommend support for Elks Club in council agenda

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia officials plan to meet next week with arts organizations who’ve felt shut out of conversations about reopening plans during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication

Health officials plan to meet with arts organizations about reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A model of the upcoming Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre features a water theme with a sternwheeler at the north entrance and a dugout canoe to the south. (Photo contributed)
Water theme, pinball and fun to flow through Salmon Arm’s new Children’s Museum

Museum & discovery centre expected to open in May with lots of hands-on learning

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas speaking in the House of Commons. (File photo)
Okanagan MP cites post-pandemic travel restriction concerns

Dan Albas says having different guidelines adapted by each province will impact tourism and people’s jobs

Sterile instruments at the Cambie Surgery Centre, one of the private clinics contracted to help B.C.’s health ministry catch up on surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 public health measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

More operating room staff a permanent increase

Most Read