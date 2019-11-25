Kelowna artists create unique working space downtown

People can work in the space until May of next year at the Kelowna Art Gallery

The two Kelowna artists in their new working space (Photo courtesy of Joshua Desnoyers)

A new collaborative working space in Kelowna has been assembled in the unlikeliest of locations.

Kelowna artists Lucas Glenn and Mat Glenn have installed a new “Creative Growth Centre for Spiritual Nourishment” exhibit at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

READ MORE: New curator hired for Kelowna Art Gallery

The small working space features a power outlets, a charging station, and working area with variable lighting for visitors on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In a statement, the artists say the installation hopes to raise more discussion around sustainable working spaces in unthinkable places.

A celebration of the exhibit launch will be held on Friday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. for gallery members and guests by invitation. The exhibit will run until May of next year.

This isn’t the only artistic space the artists have created in the Okanagan. Back in 2019, the two artists created a “My Horse Was Hit By Lightning” exhibit at the Alternator, which explored how humans interact with different objects in nature.

Adding to their work experience, Lucas and Mat are both Bachelor of Fine Arts graduates from UBC Okanagan.

For more information on the exhibit, you can visit the Kelowna Art Gallery website.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.