Kelowna art organization is celebrating failure

The party will take place on Friday, Aug. 28

Embrace failure. You fail, I fail, we fail. It’s easier when it’s collective, isn’t it?

The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art is hosting a free art party that will celebrate the process of doing and acting, regardless of outcome.

On Friday Aug. 28 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, the party “might” include drawing, iguanas and drawing iguanas, as well as an open mic, comedy, music by local talent and other activities.

READ MORE: Uptown Rutland kicks off street art project

READ MORE: Kelowna Rotary Centre flies pride, trans flag during Youth Trans March

The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art is an artist-run centre located at the RCA.

The Alternator is a registered non-profit charitable organization dedicated to the development of the creative community in Kelowna.

Since 1989, the Alternator has shown the work of emerging Canadian artists and focused on innovative and non-traditional mediums engaged in social and cultural issues.