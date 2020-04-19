The video can be viewed from Yeti Creative’s Instagram page. (Contributed)

Kelowna animation studio creates quirky how to handwashing video

Yeti Farm Creative collaborated with a number of animators to encourage sanitation during COVID-19

Kelowna based animation studio, Yeti Farm Creative, is helping flatten the curve through an animation-jam.

Animators collaborated on a compilation of quirky and fun animations on how to wash your hands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 2007, Yeti Farm Creative is a 2D and CG animation and post-production service studios.

In addition to its expanding services division, Yeti is nurturing a growing roster of original and ambitious intellectual properties in both live-action and animation. Operating out of its new art studio in Kelowna, the studio provides a script to screen production services to leading global studios and iconic brands including Amazon Prime, Sega, Corus, 9 Story Media Group, Mondo Media and Electronic Arts.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Most Read