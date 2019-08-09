Kelowna animal activist group wants public to keep eye out for vandals

Kelowna Animal Action learn of a threat made about West Kelowna billboard

A billboard in West Kelowna has sparked a complaint, according to Kelowna Animal Action marketing coordinator Karen Stiewe.

Stiewe said she received word from the billboard company saying an individual has called and threatened to take a chainsaw to it.

READ MORE: Missing Nakusp man’s vehicle found abandoned en route to Kelowna

READ MORE: She Shed for sale in support of Kelowna Women’s Shelter

The advertisement shows farm animals and a slogan that says “Meet your bacon and eggs.”

“We are just talking about it now—whether we should report it to the police or not,” she said.

Although nothing has happened yet, nor does she believe anything actually will, she said it’s a good idea to have people informed so they can keep their eyes open if they do see anything fishy going on.

She said images like this can be controversial, especially with reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stating the production of meat is accelerating global warming.

The billboard has been in place since early September and this is the only complaint Stiewe has heard about it.

“I suspect it may be some kind of visitor,” she said. “More summer traffic.”

“I don’t think anyone would be so stupid to actually do something,” she said.

The Kelowna Capital News is still awaiting comment from the billboard company.

READ MORE: Kelowna Foundry to reopen following July fire

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crash Test Dummies get poor social media reviews following Okanagan show
Next story
Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Just Posted

Kelowna animal activist group wants public to keep eye out for vandals

Kelowna Animal Action learn of a threat made about West Kelowna billboard

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Director of Kelowna Women’s Shelter moves focus to UBC Okanagan research

Karen Mason to leave role with shelter to research brain injuries in survivors of intimate violence

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Kelowna RCMP find furry friend ‘McPuggerson’ in hot car

RCMP remind public that your pup would rather stay home than in a hot vehicle

Learn about animals at BC SPCA kid camps

The Kelowna BC SPCA summer kids camps still have spots available

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

Emotions run high as North Okanagan adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

Paddleboard trails considered for Okanagan lakes

Regional district expected to consider trails for Okanagan and Kal lakes in 2020 budget talks

Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Rain and cooler weather ahead!

Most Read