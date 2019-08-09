Kelowna animal activist group wants public to keep eye out for vandals

A billboard in West Kelowna has sparked a complaint, according to Kelowna Animal Action marketing coordinator Karen Stiewe.

Stiewe said she received word from the billboard company saying an individual has called and threatened to take a chainsaw to it.

The advertisement shows farm animals and a slogan that says “Meet your bacon and eggs.”

“We are just talking about it now—whether we should report it to the police or not,” she said.

Although nothing has happened yet, nor does she believe anything actually will, she said it’s a good idea to have people informed so they can keep their eyes open if they do see anything fishy going on.

She said images like this can be controversial, especially with reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stating the production of meat is accelerating global warming.

The billboard has been in place since early September and this is the only complaint Stiewe has heard about it.

“I suspect it may be some kind of visitor,” she said. “More summer traffic.”

“I don’t think anyone would be so stupid to actually do something,” she said.

The Kelowna Capital News is still awaiting comment from the billboard company.

