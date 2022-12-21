Kelowna International Airport. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna International Airport. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna Airport updates flight cancellations and delays

At least 45 arrivals and departures were cancelled yesterday

More flights are getting in and out of Kelowna International Airport (YLW) today (Dec. 21).

After a Dec. 20 snowstorm storm shut down Vancouver International Airport, which had a ripple effect on Kelowna, Kamloops, and Victoria, only six flights have been cancelled at YLW for today. At least 45 arrivals and departures were cancelled yesterday.

Delays and cancellations of flights today may cause impacts to flights scheduled for tomorrow, according to a YLW statement.

Passengers are asked to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.

Guests picking up passengers can monitor flight times on the YLW website.

READ MORE: Extreme cold in southern B.C. after heavy snow creates travel chaos

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Air TravelAirportKelownasnowstorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. communities shatter at least 15 record temperature lows amid stormy weather
Next story
Dream Christmas gift: Kelowna resident wins Lake Life Lottery grand prize home

Just Posted

(Submitted)
Laugh in the new year in downtown Kelowna or Rutland

(Google Maps image)
Man assaulted at Liquid Zoo in Kelowna wins $200K in lawsuit

Charges have been approved following a gun and drug bust near West Kelowna’s Constable Neil Bruce Middle School from Sept. 2021. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
Charges approved in 2021 West Kelowna drug bust involving 2 kilos of drugs

Kelowna International Airport. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna Airport updates flight cancellations and delays

Pop-up banner image