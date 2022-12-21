Kelowna Airport updates flight cancellations and delays

At least 45 arrivals and departures were cancelled yesterday

More flights are getting in and out of Kelowna International Airport (YLW) today (Dec. 21).

After a Dec. 20 snowstorm storm shut down Vancouver International Airport, which had a ripple effect on Kelowna, Kamloops, and Victoria, only six flights have been cancelled at YLW for today. At least 45 arrivals and departures were cancelled yesterday.

Delays and cancellations of flights today may cause impacts to flights scheduled for tomorrow, according to a YLW statement.

Passengers are asked to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.

Guests picking up passengers can monitor flight times on the YLW website.

