Kelowna airport still dealing with flight disruptions

More than 30 flights have been affected as of 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 22

Cold weather and snow continue to cause delays and cancellations at Kelowna Airport.

More than 30 flights have been affected as of 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 22. Most of them have been delayed.

Passengers are asked to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.

To help speed up the process at YLW, passengers should complete as much as they can online before arriving for their flight, including checking in, paying fees, and retrieving their boarding passes.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow for the Kelowna area, starting Friday and lasting until Boxing Day, with daytime temperatures raging from -14C to 1C.

READ MORE: ‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

The weather system that paralyzed Vancouver’s airport (YVR) and caused a cascade of disruptions earlier this week could lift by Christmas Eve, but travellers will first have to endure more storms that could affect airports in B.C. as well as Ontario.

An update from YVR says conditions have improved slightly as flights are “steadily arriving and departing.”

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport is also bracing for an incoming winter storm, having already cautioned that operations could be affected, while Environment Canada warned of possible power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

The weather office says Toronto’s storm will begin with rain near midnight followed by plummeting temperatures, a potential flash freeze, and blizzard-like conditions Friday.

With files from The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Ferry, bus, car, plane: Whichever your choice, expect delays on B.C.’s south coast

