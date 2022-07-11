Kelowna Airport lands $500,000 in funding for terminal expansion

Calling it a “big day” for YLW, provincial Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon has announced $500,000 in funding for the airport terminal building expansion.

The money is coming from B.C.’s mass timber demonstration program.

“This project showcases what is possible when we promote innovation in the construction sector and support the development of mass timber in large infrastructure projects in B.C.,” said Kahlon during a media event at the airport on July 11.

The use of prefabricated mass timber panels will reduce construction time for the terminal expansion and result in less construction traffic at the site, Kahlon added.

“For those of you who are not familiar with the use of mass timber, it’s low carbon, high-value wood products. This is changing the way we build our homes and changing the way we felt around the world.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VM0-ezHBJYk

Mayor Colin Basran noted the city expects YLW will continue to see significant increases in air traffic and passenger numbers.

“I’m confident this expansion will address that growth,” said Basran. “Using mass timber for the terminal expansion allows for flexibility for future reconfiguration.”

The airport terminal building expansion project is expected to start in 2023 and will add nearly 8,000 square metres of space. Kahlon also announced an additional $2-million for another intake of the mass timber demonstration program, which begins immediately.

Read More: $18M in federal funding for infrastructure and operational costs at YLW

Read More: Spike in domestic flight delays, cancellations as global gridlock continues

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportCity of KelownaKelownaProvincial Government