Kelowna International Airport is increasing its airport improvement fee to $20 as of April 1, 2019. —Image: contributed

Kelowna airport improvement fee rising again

Growth at the airport is prompting a $5 hike to YLW’s $15 AIF

Kelowna International Airport will see its two millionth passenger of the year pass through its terminal later this month, and the faster then expected growth is prompting it to raise its airport improvement fee.

The airport was not supposed to reach two million passengers per year until 2020, so to fund a speeded-up multi-phase, multi-year plan of upgrades to handle the nine per cent annual growth at the airport, the airport improvement fee will rise April 1 to $20 from $15.

The airport improvement fee is charged on outbound flights only and is collected as part of the ticket price.

YLW says it plans to seek approval to raise the fee again in 2020 to $25.

RELATED: New multi-million baggage system up and running at YLW

The money generated from the AIF will go to help pay for a $183-million upgrade at the airport over the next 10 years, including doubling the size of its departure lounge, adding more food and beverage services, expanding and improving pre-board screening, improving baggage handling, repaving and expanding parts of the runway, adding more passenger loading bridges and replacing and adding more maintenance and firefighting vehicles.

City council approved the fee hike Monday.

“Obviously, success breeds success,” said Coun. Brad Seiben noting the impressive growth the airport.

YLW finance officer Shayne Drydal told council the increase to the AIF will keep the airport in line with other similar sized Canadian airports such as Victoria ($15) and Quebec City($35). YLW remains the 11 busiest airport in the country.

She said in the past five years, YLW passenger volumes have risen 38 per cent.

To handle the growth, the airport developed what it calls its Soaring to 2.5 Million Passengers by 2045 plan for improvements over the next 10 years.

When the plan was first developed it came in with a price tag of more than $300 million, said Drydal. But that was paired back to $183 million because the original figure was deemed not financially viable if the airport wanted to maintain it position as mid-priced airport.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crash knocks out power for thousands in Lake Country
Next story
B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019: analyst

Just Posted

Kelowna airport improvement fee rising again

Growth at the airport is prompting a $5 hike to YLW’s $15 AIF

Crash knocks out power for thousands in Lake Country

BC Hydro said 2,022 customers are impacted by the outage

In depth: Simple falls causing serious injuries to people over 65

Kelowna’s high population of seniors puts it in the spotlight for how it deals with seniors’ issues

Price of selling pot in Kelowna won’t be cheap

City sets annual business licence fee for cannabis retail stores at $9,465

Second specialized mircobiology suite donated to Kelowna General Hospital

Pritchard Foundation gift elevates KGH microbiology lab to rival best in Canada

More snow to kick off the week

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see a light dusting of snow Monday night

BCHL player lifts Canada West to second win at World Junior A Challenge

Chilliwack Chiefs player has a a three-point performance

B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019: analyst

Housing prices in Vancouver are set to rise just 0.6 per cent

Climate change, receding glaciers increase landslide risk on B.C.’s Mount Meager

Climate change is causing glaciers atop Mount Meager, in British Columbia, to shrink increasing the chances of landslides and even a new eruption, says one expert.

UK’s May lobbies EU leaders in fight to save Brexit deal

Top European Union officials ruled out Tuesday any renegotiation of the divorce agreement with Britain.

Former Canadian diplomat detained in China amid rising tensions: reports

A former Canadian diplomat has been arrested in China, according to media reports and the international think tank he works for.

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says up to 25 cm expected by Monday night

Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year

The group is made up of four journalists and are the “guardians and the war on truth”

Trump to meet with Democrats about border wall, shutdown

US president wants $5 billion for border wall, while Democrats offer up about $1.3 billion for fencing and other security measures

Most Read