Kelowna Airport experiencing delays from snowfall

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

If you are flying out of the Kelowna International Airport Today you may check the status of your flight and give yourself a little extra time to get there.

YLW is experiencing minor delays due to large amounts of snow falling overnight and continuing today.

Kelowna Airport communications officer Jessica Hewitt said travelers should do their due diligence and ensure they arrive safely.

“We are encouraging people to check the status of their flight before they head to the airport,” said Hewitt.

“People should give themselves lots of time to get here because it’s looking like the road conditions aren’t great at the moment.”

Between 20 and 30 cm of snow is expected to have fallen by this evening in the Okanagan and much of the interior.

Travelers can also check the status of their flight at ylw.kelowna.ca

